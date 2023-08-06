Motor Vessel Mississippi in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Those in the Heartland got to tour the Motor Vessel Mississippi today at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront.

The open tours of the vessel are held to educate the public on what goes into keeping the river open for navigation.

Public Affairs Specialist, Janet Meredith, said it’s quite the experience to see the vessel in person.

“It’s really something neat to see if you’ve never been on the largest diesel tow boat in the United States, it’s worth the trip,” said Meredith. “So, we enjoy coming out here, doing these public open houses and we also want the public to come out and enjoy it with us.”

The vessel’s next open tour will be in Alton, Ill. on Tuesday, August 8.

