Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.; one person in custody

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murray, Kentucky, that injured a juvenile.

According to a release from the Murray Police Department,on August 6, around 5:22 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court where they found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The police dept. says one person of interest is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at (270) 753-9500 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.