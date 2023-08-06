Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.; one person in custody

One person is in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murray, Kentucky, that...
One person is in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murray, Kentucky, that injured a juvenile.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murray, Kentucky, that injured a juvenile.

According to a release from the Murray Police Department,on August 6, around 5:22 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court where they found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The police dept. says one person of interest is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at (270) 753-9500 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/5
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon,...
M2.2 earthquake recorded near Tiptonville, Tenn.
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/5
Those in the Heartland got to tour the Motor Vessel Mississippi today at the Cape Girardeau...
Motor Vessel Mississippi in Cape Girardeau