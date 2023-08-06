A foggy start to your Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning. Started off our Sunday with foggy conditions through out parts of the heartland. If you are traveling this morning make sure to take precautions on the road ways as patchy fog will be around until 8am. Expect to see partly sunny conditions for most of the day, temps in the low 80s. Now the rain isn’t gone just yet with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Starting the work week off with mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the low 80s. Expect to see some west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.