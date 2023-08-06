Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

A foggy start to your Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later this evening

Foggy conditions for this morning
Foggy conditions for this morning(kfvs12)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning. Started off our Sunday with foggy conditions through out parts of the heartland. If you are traveling this morning make sure to take precautions on the road ways as patchy fog will be around until 8am. Expect to see partly sunny conditions for most of the day, temps in the low 80s. Now the rain isn’t gone just yet with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Starting the work week off with mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the low 80s. Expect to see some west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/5
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storm potential this evening and for Sunday
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 8/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 8/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 8/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 8/5/23