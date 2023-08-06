First Alert: Dry, cloudy morning; chance of rain, thunderstorms later today

(KFVS) - It’s a foggy start to your Sunday, with cloudy conditions for most of the day, but you can expect to see some rain and a chance of storms this evening.

There is a 40 percent chance of isolated, pop-up showers later this afternoon in our northern counties. Right now, models are disagreeing, but there is also the potential for thunderstorms to move into the Heartland around 8 p.m. and overnight. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds and a possibility of hail. Take a look at your First Alert Weather App for updates later today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday, we will see mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the low 80s. Meghan Smith says there will be some westerly winds, around 10 mph to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

