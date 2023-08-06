2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that injured two on U.S. Highway 60 at Route F in Stoddard County.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP says Troopers and officers with the Dexter Police Department have cleared the scene of the crash, and all lanes are flowing as normal.

He added that two people, one with serious injuries and another with minor injuries, were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to the crash report, it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, in the westbound lanes of Hwy 60 at Rte. F near the Walmart in Dexter, Mo.

The report says 31-year-old Christopher McRoy of Bernie, Mo., was traveling in a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound when he failed to yield to a 2019 Mack Truck, driven by 54-year-old Robert Bass of Springfield, Mo., who was traveling westbound.

Christopher McRoy suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in Christopher McRoy’s vehicle, 46-year-old Kathy McRoy of Bloomfield, Mo., was seriously injured and the 2020 Ford Ecosport was totaled. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the roadway.

