Traffic Alert: I-24 westbound reduced to one lane at U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange in Trigg Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the westbound lanes on Interstate 24 will be...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the westbound lanes on Interstate 24 will be reduced to one lane at the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange in Trigg County. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the westbound lanes on Interstate 24 will be reduced to one lane at the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange in Trigg County.

KYTC says this lane restriction is due to a large pothole immediately at the end of the U.S. 68 overpass between the exit and entry ramps.

All traffic will be moved to the left-hand or passing lane between the westbound Exit 65 ramp and the westbound U.S. 68 entry ramp.

According to KYTC, the Trigg Co. Highway Maintenance Crew has been dealing with a large pothole at this location for several weeks, and heavy rain has loosened patching material, enlarging the pothole. Efforts to patch the pothole with concrete will have to wait for dry weather.

This lane restriction will remain in place until further notice as additional rainfall is in the forecast for the next several days.

