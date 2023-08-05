Thunderstorms to start off the morning, leading to an active weather weekend

Heartland Votes
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/5
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland started the morning off with a couple of storm systems, with wind gust up to 60mph. Highs in the low 90′s for most place today with heat index values as high as 109. A heat advisor will be in affect until 7pm today. Condition are starting to look drier for your Saturday afternoon, but expect to see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later this evening.

Sunday will be another morning filled with thunderstorm. The National Weather Service has the entire area in a Slight Risk for severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrows main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

