Storm potential this evening and for Sunday

We are tracking some storms tonight, Heartland, starting in southeast Missouri. There is quite a bit of instability, particularly in the SEMO area. The Storm Prediction Center has the Heartland outlooked for severe weather for slight and marginal risks. The main threats for these storms are heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds. Because of the heavy rain risk, there is a low risk for flash flooding. Even small amounts of rain can aggravate areas impacted by flooding this week.

Sunday has a more widespread risk for severe weather, being outlooked at a level 2 (slight) risk. There is building instability heading into Sunday and Sunday night, with severe thunderstorms potentially developing in the afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats with these storms. Monday looks slightly cooler, and there is a brief break in the rain before more storm chances move in on Wednesday.

