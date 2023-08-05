Heartland Votes
New law requires all cities and counties participate in Tax Free Weekend

The tax Holiday also benefits local small businesses, including those in the West Park Mall
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tax Free Weekend is in full swing in Missouri and for the first time, all cities and counties must take part in the tax holiday.

Justin Harris is one of the many shoppers taking advantage of Tax Free Weekend in Cape Girardeau.

“Clothes, shoes, markers, I’ve got four kids so Tax Free Weekend saves me a lot of money,” said Harris.

Customers in the Heartland can save up to 10 percent on back to school essentials like clothing, school supplies, and even some electronics.

Charlie Wirtel is the area manager for Buckle in Cape Girardeau.

“It’s always busy, super fun, lots of people shopping for back to school, people getting good deals, lots of guests who come from far away to shop here,” said Wirtel.

Wirtel said he hopes even more customers shop during Tax Free Weekend now that the City of Cape Girardeau has to participate.

“We have a lot of people that were surprised because they just assumed they weren’t so it’s been exciting to be able to tell people they don’t have any taxes on their stuff. “It will be nice to be able to market that more in the future since it was kinda late notice this time,” said Wirtel.

The tax Holiday also benefits local small businesses. Maryann Parker is the owner of two clothing stores in the West Park Mall. “Imagine That” and “Hello Gorgeous.”

“The increase in sales, we see so many people come in from surrounding areas,” said Parker.

Parker said she always enjoys cutting costs for her customers.

“You save money, and that’s what it is all about because times are hard now,” said Parker.

That’s a sentiment Justin Harris agrees with completely.

“Just saving money, when you’ve got multiple kids you’ve got to buy multiple things, sports, school, fall clothes, spring clothes, every bit adds up,” said Harris.

