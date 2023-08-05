Gov. Pritzker signs three bills expanding protections for Native Americans in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed three bills today offering increased protections for Native and Indigenous Illinoisians.

All signed on August 4, HB3413 establishes procedures for encountering human remains or gravesites and returning remains to Native American Nations, SB1446 prohibits schools from banning students from wearing cultural regalia as graduation attire, and HB1633 mandates instruction on Native American history in Illinois public schools.

HB3413 is also known as the Human Remains Protection Act. According to a release from the Office of Gov. Pritzker, HB3413 seeks to streamline and concentrate efforts to return known or newly discovered Native American remains and cultural artifacts to their nation of origin.

This act, which amends the existing Human Remains Protection Act, will coordinate with the Illinois State Museum and federally recognized tribes with ties to Illinois to determine tribal identity of the remains and be returned for appropriate burial. It will also allow for creation of a cemetery for unidentifiable remains.

SB1446 protects the rights of students to wear accessories that reflect cultural, religious, or ethnic heritage at graduation ceremonies. This was proposed following an incident where Nimkii Curley, an Illinois high school senior, was forced to sit out his graduation ceremony after refusing to remove traditional Native regalia.

The act protects Native American and Indigenous cultural attire, as well as anything worn that is associated with a student’s protected characteristic as laid out under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

HB1633 adds Native American history to the list of required curricula for public Illinois schools. This includes teaching about the genocide and forced resettlement of Native Americans by settlers, alongside the history of tribes in the Midwest and nationwide.

