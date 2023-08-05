First Alert: More active weather this weekend

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but breezy conditions today before more active weather this evening.

This morning, we are not seeing a lot of activity, but there will be plenty of cloud coverage with temperatures in the upper 80s.

However, this evening we are tracking another weather system moving into the Heartland around 5 p.m. There will be threats of 60 mph winds, heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms. This system will move out around 10 p.m.

For Sunday, we have another system coming through in the morning hours, bringing pop-up showers and breezy, cloudy conditions. The rain and clouds will clear up by the afternoon, but breezy conditions will increase throughout the evening. Temps will be in the upper 80s once again.

