Williamson Co. Sheriff asking for public assistance in locating missing juvenile

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff, Jeff Diederich is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a Facebook post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a report of a missing/runaway juvenile, Kered James L. Miles.

Miles is a 16-year-old black male. He has brown eyes and is 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Miles is believed to be in the Carbondale area. If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.