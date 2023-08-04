Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tunes at Twilight moved to rain-out location

Tunes at Twilight has been moved to its rain-out location.
Tunes at Twilight has been moved to its rain-out location.(wvva)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight has been moved to its rain-out location.

Organizers say due to rain, the event will be at Gospel Life church, 817 Broadway St., on Friday, August 4. Yard signs with the church address will be placed at Ivers Square.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Tunes at Twilight fall lineup includes:

  • August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton
  • August 11 - The Swamp Tigers
  • August 18 – Three of a Perfect Pair
  • August 25 – Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band
  • September 1 – Brian Curran
  • September 8 - Mean Mary

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield Police found three people with lift...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains has inundated roads in Sikeston. This is...
Flooded streets reported in Sikeston after new round of heavy rains
Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday, August 4 to dedicate...
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield
It reopened at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4.
Lone Oak Rd. in Paducah reopens after gas leak
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from January.
Carbondale man sentenced to 18 years in connection with murder investigation