Tunes at Twilight moved to rain-out location
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight has been moved to its rain-out location.
Organizers say due to rain, the event will be at Gospel Life church, 817 Broadway St., on Friday, August 4. Yard signs with the church address will be placed at Ivers Square.
Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
The Tunes at Twilight fall lineup includes:
- August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton
- August 11 - The Swamp Tigers
- August 18 – Three of a Perfect Pair
- August 25 – Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band
- September 1 – Brian Curran
- September 8 - Mean Mary
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.