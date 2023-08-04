Tunes at Twilight moved to rain-out location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight has been moved to its rain-out location.

Organizers say due to rain, the event will be at Gospel Life church, 817 Broadway St., on Friday, August 4. Yard signs with the church address will be placed at Ivers Square.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Tunes at Twilight fall lineup includes:

August 4 - Amy Levere and Wil Sexton

August 11 - The Swamp Tigers

August 18 – Three of a Perfect Pair

August 25 – Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band

September 1 – Brian Curran

September 8 - Mean Mary

