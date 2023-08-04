Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color

Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed. (WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A teen employee at a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina says she was sent home from work because of the color of her hair.

“She pulled me aside and she was like, ‘Hey, one of our supervisors came through yesterday and they noticed blond in your hair, and they want you to take it out and come back since blond is an unnatural color to you,’” 16-year-old Autumn Williams said.

Williams and her mother, Nina Burch, said they want to share her story so this doesn’t happen to other people.

“You’re being sent home because your hair color is not natural? I didn’t understand what that meant,” Burch said.

Burch said she tried to speak to management at the Chick-fil-A for clarification as to why a supervisor sent her daughter home but said management refused to talk to her about it.

WBTV reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate about the incident Tuesday. A representative said a supervisor on site misinterpreted the policy and shared that Williams is allowed to come back and work at the location.

But Williams expressed she has no desire to work at that location.

The Chick-fil-A corporate office said it could not comment on whether the supervisor involved would receive any additional training on the company policies or receive any disciplinary actions.

“I just hope that companies realize that no one fits in a box. People come in different colors, shapes, sizes and what you perceive to be natural based off someone’s ethnicity or race isn’t necessarily true,” Burch said.

Burch added Chick-fil-A made no attempt to contact her or Williams’ father about the matter.

“No one else should feel like they have to change themselves to fit into someone’s perfect image of them,” Williams said.

As far as any legal action is concerned, Burch said they are considering all possibilities.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield Police found three people with lift...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

The Suffolk County, N.Y., district attorney identified a woman whose remains were found in...
Victim identified in Gilgo Beach killings probe
Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday morning, August 4 to dedicate five new...
Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield
Flash flooding washed away a vehicle on S. 7th Street/KY 94 in Hickman during heavy rainfall on...
Flash flood emergency issued for Hickman & Fulton Counties, Ky.; flooding reported in Union City, Tenn.
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states