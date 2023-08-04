Heartland Votes
Back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend begins in Missouri

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - There is a bit of a financial break for parents getting their students ready for the school year.

Certain back-to-school purchases will be tax free in Missouri from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.

Qualifying items include clothing, school supplies and computers.

The following explains the limits of the sales tax exemption:

  • Clothing: any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies: not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software: taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers: not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices: not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators: not to exceed $150

The tax-free savings applies to items purchased in-person and online.

New this year, and different from years past, cities and counties will not have the option of opting out of the tax-free holiday weekend. Lawmakers changed this by passing Senate Bill 153.

To learn more about the Missouri 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

