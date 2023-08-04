Southeast Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes bringing kids together through Power Camp

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes held the final day of Power Camp on Thursday at the Cape Sportsplex.

The main goal was to connect young athletes in the area through athletics and faith.

Each camper picked two sports to focus on throughout the week. They were placed in groups called huddles. Every huddle had a leader that was a local high school or college athlete guiding the campers in coaching and worship.

SEMO FCA Director Darrin Scott says Power Camp is important to allow kids to explore their identity in both avenues, and his biggest takeaway was the relationships between the huddle leaders and campers.

“Just seeing them interact with each other, seeing them grow, seeing them interact with the kids has been tremendous,” said Scott. “It’s really encouraging.”

