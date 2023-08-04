Senator Fowler announces local projects to receive over $10M in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) announced that local communities within the 59th Senate District are set to receive a total of $10.2M in infrastructure and housing rehabilitation grants.

Several towns were named recipients on Friday, August 4, for the Community Development Block Grant program. The grants will be awarded to local governments for 11 projects throughout the Southern Illinois district. This will support housing rehabilitation projects and enable communities to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.

Of the six cities and villages that have been announced as recipients for the CDBG for Public Infrastructure, four are in the Heartland. These grants are to be used for water and sewer improvement projects. Recipients include:

City of Eldorado ($760,000): Rehabilitation of two existing rotating biological contactor units within the wastewater treatment plant.

City of Grand Tower ($1.5M): Water main replacements

Village of Dongola ($570,000): Water system improvements

Village of Tamms ($1,427,175): Sewer system improvements

Five local cities and villages have been announced as recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation. These grants are to provide assistance to low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Recipients include:

Village of Royalton ($650,000): Rehabilitation of 11 homes

City of West Frankfort ($650,000): Rehabilitation of 11 homes

Village of Elkville ($650,000): Rehabilitation of 11 homes

City of Herrin ($637,000): Rehabilitation of 10 homes

City of Marion ($637,000): Rehabilitation of 10 homes

