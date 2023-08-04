Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we saw another round of heavy rain and storms this morning that created extreme flooding across parts of the Heartland. This afternoon conditions start to dry out and skies will remain partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Parts of the Heartland continue to stay under a flash flood warning until 5pm tonight. Unfortunately, still tracking more chances for rain later tonight into the rest of the weekend. Saturday, a chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with partly sunny skies and highs near 88.

Our next area of concern will be Sunday. As a cold front sweeps through Sunday afternoon, this is going to bring the chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Good news, a break in the rain is in sight as we head into Monday!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield police found three people with...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/4.
First Alert forecast at noon on 8/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/4
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/4
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/4
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/4