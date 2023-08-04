Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we saw another round of heavy rain and storms this morning that created extreme flooding across parts of the Heartland. This afternoon conditions start to dry out and skies will remain partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Parts of the Heartland continue to stay under a flash flood warning until 5pm tonight. Unfortunately, still tracking more chances for rain later tonight into the rest of the weekend. Saturday, a chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with partly sunny skies and highs near 88.

Our next area of concern will be Sunday. As a cold front sweeps through Sunday afternoon, this is going to bring the chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Good news, a break in the rain is in sight as we head into Monday!

