Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Possible measles exposure in St. Louis area

State and area health departments are alerting the public to a possible measles exposure in the...
State and area health departments are alerting the public to a possible measles exposure in the greater St. Louis area.(CDC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - State and area health departments are alerting the public to a possible measles exposure in the greater St. Louis area.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, they were notified of an internationally-imported confirmed case of measles.

Public health officials from all three agencies are working to notify anyone who may have been exposed to measles.

They say the following locations are being full cooperative in identifying individuals who may have been exposed.

Known times and location of possible exposure are:

GYM: Fitness Edge (10571 Old Olive Street Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

  • 07/21: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • 07/24: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • 07/25: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

URGENT CARE: Total Access Urgent Care (2138 1st Capitol Dr., St Charles, MO 63301)

  • 07/25: Possible exposure risk from 5-9 p.m.

HOSPITAL: Emergency Department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters (10 Hospital Dr., St Peters, MO 63376)

  • 07/25: Possible exposure risk from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

According to the health department, measles is a highly-contagious, acute viral illness that is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing.

Patients are considered to be contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

The symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Rashes usually begin as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Measles typically begins with:

  • A high fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes

People who may have been exposed to measles should contact their health care provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a fever and/or rash as described. Those who have been exposed to measles and have symptoms, you should NOT go to any health care facility without calling first.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. You can check with your health care provider to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield police found three people with...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

The Inaugural Jeep and Bike Run will be held tomorrow, with the benefits going to Down the...
Inaugural Jeep and Bike Run to be held in Herrin
In Sikeston, back-to-back storms leave residents trying to dry out and assessing the damage...
Sikeston battling another round of flash flooding
Just south of the Heartland, a search warrant in Dyersburg turns up all these weapons and leads...
2 teens among group arrested in Dyersburg after 9 firearms seized
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4