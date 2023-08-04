Heartland Votes
Politics & BBQ return at the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic

This photo shows crowds attending the 2021 Fancy Farm Picnic where Sen. Mitch McConnell gave...
This photo shows crowds attending the 2021 Fancy Farm Picnic where Sen. Mitch McConnell gave Andy Beshear an autograph.
By Marsha Heller and Jim Eftink
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - Politics, barbeque and fellowship return in Fancy Farm, Kentucky this weekend.

The 143rd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic returns to the parish grounds on Saturday, August 5.

Organizers will start serving up slow cooked barbecue by the pound at 8 a.m. with the picnic starting at 10 a.m.

Besides food, the picnic will feature games, music, crafts, raffles and, of course, speeches from political figures.

The picnic’s political chairman is expecting one of the biggest turnouts they’ve ever had.

It’s an election year, and every candidate in every statewide race is expected to be there.

This includes Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron and current Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Senator Mitch McConnell has been a regular at the picnic, but due to health issues, it’s still unclear if he’ll make it this year.

Political speeches begin at 2 p.m. and will take place at the pavilion.

