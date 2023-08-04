‘Please let us get our car’: Family begs Walmart for help after alleging service center damages car

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.

“It is a nightmare what Walmart has done, and I get the feeling that they just don’t care, and that is what bothers me,” Rick Stanfield, who claims Walmart damaged his car, said.

Nine days ago, Stanfield’s wife took one of the family cars in for an oil change. They left with a job they said wasn’t done and damage to their car.

“It was missing some,” Stanfield said. “Didn’t think a whole lot about it. Then it was missing some, and she could smell a hot odor.”

The Stanfield said they took the car back, and when they went to the service desk, the Stanfields said they were told the work they paid for was never done.

“As soon as they did that, they apologized and said we drained the transmission fluid back in, and we didn’t change the oil,” the former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and law professor said.

The couple said Walmart promised to take care of any damage, even claiming the company had the car towed to a Memphis dealership for repairs.

Being without a car is a struggle for Rick, a cancer patient who has to travel to and from doctors’ appointments and is now struggling to get the care he needs and the empathy he wants from the world’s largest retailer valued at over $572 billion.

The family said a claim was filed with Walmart claims the day of the incident, and the Stanfields said it was downhill from there.

A Walmart representative reached out on July 26th. Rick Stanfield responded the next day.

There was no response, despite the car being towed to Memphis and the dealership telling the Stanfield’s $460 in repairs had been made.

“I was almost to a point I was begging for them,” Stanfield said. “Please let us get our car.”

Without payment, the dealership will not release the car to the Stanfields, and according to the family, they aren’t getting answers.

K8 News anchor and chief investigative reporter Chris Carter asked the company questions.

Joe Pennington, the Director of Global Communications, responded with two sentences:

“We’re aware of the mistakes made during the Stanfield family oil change at our Blytheville store. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are actively working to make this right.”

When asked for more information, including when the Stanfields could expect a resolution, Pennington responded that the “process to make this right is well underway, and we will continue working directly with the Stanfield family.”

The family wants one thing.

“We want our car,” Stanfield said. “Put a policy in place that is going to prevent this thing from happening again. I can’t imagine how many people are going through this with the service department at Walmart.”

Carter talked to the Stanfields, who said they did hear from the claims representative after we reached out.

He claimed he never got the responses from the family and offered them a rental car.

Walmart has refused to provide details on when the car repairs will be paid for and when the family can get their car back.

