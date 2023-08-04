Heartland Votes
Ozark Riverways to host Perseid meteor shower viewing

The free event will take place at Big Spring at Ozark Riverways on Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
The free event will take place at Big Spring at Ozark Riverways on Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.(Courtesy: National Park Service)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Visitors of all ages are invited to join Ozark National Scenic Riverways to view the Perseid meteor shower next weekend.

The free event will take place at Big Spring on Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. During the event, there will be a shower of 60 - 100 meteors per hour and rangers will be discussing astronomical events and night sky preservation.

Meteor showers are caused when Earth passes through debris fields, such as ice and rock left by comets. Meteor showers “peak” when Earth enters the densest debris, making August 12 the peak for 2023.

For the event, Ozark Riverways encourages visitors to bring bug spray and chairs or blankets. Any flashlights or lanterns should use a red light setting to preserve night vision. The park will have a few telescopes set up for the event.

In the event of rain or cloud cover, rangers will instead conduct a program about bats in the Ozarks at the nearby Big Spring Pavilion.

Big Spring is located south of Van Buren, along the Current River. To reach the Big Spring area from Van Buren, turn onto Missouri Highway 103 and continue for about four miles. The road will cross a small bridge over the spring branch. Just past the bridge, turn left to reach the parking area adjacent to the spring. The event will take place in the field just north of the spring.

