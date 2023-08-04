Outdoor siren tests in McCracken County on August 5

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management would like to remind those in the area that the Outdoor Warning Siren Tests will be conducted tomorrow.

On Saturday, August 5, those in McCracken County will be hearing the siren tests around 1:00 p.m. Outdoor warning sirens are designed to be heard and alert people outdoors to go inside.

The sirens can be heard for approximately one mile in each direction. However, rain, wind, hail and other factors may affect your ability to hear the sirens.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management encourages all citizens to download weather apps to receive notifications on incoming weather. You can also use a NOAA weather radio indoors.

