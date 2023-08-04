Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield Police found three people with lift...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield police found three people with...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains has inundated roads in Sikeston. This is...
Flooded streets reported in Sikeston after new round of heavy rains
A viral video sheds light on sun bears. (Source: CNN/WEIBO/DOUYIN/WECHAT/HANGZHOU ZOO...
A zoo in China informs people its sun bear isn't a human in a costume