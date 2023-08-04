Heartland Votes
‘Off the Rails’ concert series returns to downtown Carbondale

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” free concert series will return to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, August 12.

The city of Carbondale teamed up with Carbondale Main Street to host the concerts at the Washington Street venue.

The 2023 schedule of local entertainers includes:

Saturday, Aug. 12

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Ivas John Band
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Jocelyn and the Sweet Compression

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Copyrights
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Laura Jane Grace

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Aaron Kamm and The One Drops
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Aaron Kamm and The One Drops

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - DJ Vortex and DJ Radiator
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Rosalba Valdez

Saturday, Oct. 14

  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - The Natives
  • 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Cody Lee’s Last Detail

According to a release from the city, public consumption of alcohol will be allowed during the concerts within the Entertainment District. Off the Rails concert series allows visitors to bring their own alcohol in non-glass containers.

The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington St. and E. Main St.

