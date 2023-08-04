Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

More rain, more potential for flooding

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/4/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A rainy start to the weekend, Heartland, with more chances of overnight storms and showers. Models project storms to enter the northern counties of southeast Missouri around 11 pm, so make sure to have phones charged and have multiple ways of getting alerts. The amount of rain moving in overnight isn’t expected to be heavy, but the lower amounts could aggravate areas already experiencing flooding. Some areas are at a slight risk for flooding, but a majority are at a low risk tonight.

Heading into the weekend, seeing chances for storms rise, especially on Sunday. Current Storm Prediction Center outlooks have a majority of the Heartland at a slight risk for severe storms. Biggest risks for those storms are gusty winds and potential hail. Heading into the work week, a cold front brings drier air and a small break from the rain before more storm chances roll into the area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield police found three people with...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/4/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/4/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms through the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 8/4/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 8/4/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/4.
First Alert forecast at noon on 8/4