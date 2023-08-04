More rain, more potential for flooding

A rainy start to the weekend, Heartland, with more chances of overnight storms and showers. Models project storms to enter the northern counties of southeast Missouri around 11 pm, so make sure to have phones charged and have multiple ways of getting alerts. The amount of rain moving in overnight isn’t expected to be heavy, but the lower amounts could aggravate areas already experiencing flooding. Some areas are at a slight risk for flooding, but a majority are at a low risk tonight.

Heading into the weekend, seeing chances for storms rise, especially on Sunday. Current Storm Prediction Center outlooks have a majority of the Heartland at a slight risk for severe storms. Biggest risks for those storms are gusty winds and potential hail. Heading into the work week, a cold front brings drier air and a small break from the rain before more storm chances roll into the area on Wednesday.

