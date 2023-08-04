Missouri Attorney General in Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Attorney General, Andrew Bailey met with the Stoddard County Prosecutor Sawyer Smith yesterday.

On August 3, AG Bailey heard from county employees on the relationship between local and state government while he was in Bloomfield.

AG Bailey said that one of the things he want to focus on is having a good relationships with local law enforcement.

“One of the priorities I had when taking office back in January was to reset the relationship between the Attorney General’s office and local law enforcement and prosecutors, and let the local officials know that we’re here to support, never supplant local control,” said Bailey. “That we wanna have their backs, that both the men and women in uniform and law enforcement, but also our county prosecutors.”

Andrew Bailey was sworn into office in January. He replaced Eric Schmitt who was elected to the US Senate last November.

