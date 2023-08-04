Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment that left 3 seriously injured

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Mayfield shooting that left three with life threatening wounds.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers and Graves County deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. to a shooting report at the Plaza Shopping center and the Plaza Apartments.

Officers with the Sheriff’s Office located a female victim at the shopping center, who alerted first responders to a vehicle at the apartments with two male victims located inside.

All three gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

After investigating, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old James Blakemore of Mayfield. Blakemore was located in an apartment on Birch Cove in the Plaza Apartments. He was apprehended without incident.

Blakemore was interviewed at the Police Department. Following the interview, Blakemore was arrested and charged with the following:

3 counts of Assault 1st Degree

3 counts of Assault 2nd Degree

Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon

2 counts of Tampering With Physical Evidence

Strangulation 1st Degree

