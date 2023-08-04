Inaugural Jeep and Bike Run to be held in Herrin

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Inaugural Jeep and Bike Run will be held tomorrow, with the benefits going to Down the Leash Service Dogs.

On Saturday, August 5, the event will feature a silent auction and live entertainment. The event starts at the Herrin Masonic Lodge, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

The first vehicle will be out at 11 a.m. Starting at the Masonic Lodge, there will be multiple stops, ending at the Marion VFW. The price of registration is $35 per vehicle and is also available online.

You can honor a service member during the run by displaying their information on your vehicles or at one of the stops. Jeeps, bikes and cars are welcome to participate.

The live entertainment will be announced at the Marion VFW. More information for Down the Leash Service Dogs can be found on their website.

