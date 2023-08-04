Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield

Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday morning, August 4 to dedicate five new homes for tornado victims.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Aug. 4, 2023
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear dedicated new homes for tornado survivors in western Kentucky.

The governor was in Mayfield on Friday morning, August 4 where he joined local officials and community leaders to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.

The homes were built by The Hope Initiative. They were funded in part by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Beshear was joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Graves County Judge/Executive Jesse Perry and Stephen Boyken, lead pastor of His House Ministries and founder and president of The Hope Initiative.

