Gas main leak shuts down busy roadway in Paducah

U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road is blocked between KY 3074/Bleich Road and Plantation Drive.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A gas man leak has shutdown a portion of a busy roadway in Paducah.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road is blocked between KY 3074/Bleich Road and Plantation Drive.

The roadway is expected to be closed for 3 hours, or until approximately 12:40 p.m.

Paducah Police is urging drivers and the public to avoid the area.

Drivers are also asked to find another route before they get to the blocked section of Lone Oak Rd.

KYTC said McCracken County Emergency Management and the McCracken County Rescue Squad are attempting to re-route traffic through side streets.  However, there is no detour route immediately available for semi trucks.

