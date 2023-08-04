Flooding possible again overnight into the morning hours.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms will develop again after midnight and spread through parts of the Heartland throughout the morning hours. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. This could lead to more flooding concerns tomorrow morning. Right now much of Cape Girardeau and Bollinger Counties has a flash floods guidance of less than a half inch of rain in an hour. This means with any thunderstorms flooding would become a concern in these areas. Outside the storms it will remain warm and humid. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s. Friday we will see scattered showers and storms early followed by partly cloudy skies late. Highs will range form the lower 80s where clouds last longer to the upper 80s in our far western counties.

