Flooded streets reported in Sikeston after new round of heavy rains

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains has inundated roads and neighborhoods in Sikeston.

According to the City of Sikeston, more than 10 inches of rain has fallen in a 25 hour period across town.

You can click here to send us your weather photos and videos.

The city said first responders and city crews are out in force, but drivers are urged not to travel on roads with barricades and to report any roadway that needs a barricade to contact the Sikeston Street Department.

Divers are advised to avoid Larcel Drive, near Highway 60 and 61, because of flooding and construction.

According to Sikeston Department of Safety, crews and equipment from Fire Station #2 have also been displaced because of flooding.

On Thursday, fire crews said floodwaters didn’t ruin any of their equipment, but it was up to their shins.

