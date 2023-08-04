Heartland Votes
Flash flooding impacts Sikeston firefighters

Over in Sikeston, Firefighters worked to help people impacted by flash flooding caused by all that rain
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Sikeston, Firefighters worked to help people impacted by flash flooding caused by recent rain. But, they also had to deal with those high waters inside their own department.

When firefighters arrived at the station Thursday morning on August 3, they were met with water up to their shins.

Sergeant Dalton Hunsaker said the water got everywhere, from the bay areas, to the living quarters and even flooded the back parking lot.

Hunsaker said this isn’t the first time firefighters at this station have dealt with flooding at their home base.

“If we get a good downpour, the bays, well, the bays don’t usually flood that bad, but unfortunately the inside of the station does flood a little,” Hunsaker said. “So it took a lot of squeegeeing and a lot of air from the fans to get everything dried out for us today.”

Sergeant Hunsaker said the water didn’t damage any of their equipment. It was just a bit of an inconvenience.

The fire station is actually in the process of getting replaced. They’re hoping the new one will be ready by the end of the year.

