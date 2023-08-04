Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.

Some locations have received more than 5 inches of rain since midnight on Friday, August 4.

The following are reports of closed roads because of flooding:

Missouri

Cape Giradeau County

Route N north and south of Delta

Madison County

Route V south of Cornwall

Kentucky

Fulton County

KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length

KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs and barricades posted

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce

KY 125 is blocked by floodwaters at the edge of the City of Hickman Roadways are flooded in locations too numerous to list.

