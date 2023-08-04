Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Some locations have received more than 5 inches of rain since midnight on Friday, August 4.
The following are reports of closed roads because of flooding:
Missouri
Cape Giradeau County
- Route N north and south of Delta
Madison County
- Route V south of Cornwall
Kentucky
Fulton County
- KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length
- KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs and barricades posted
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce
- KY 125 is blocked by floodwaters at the edge of the City of Hickman Roadways are flooded in locations too numerous to list.
