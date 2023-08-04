Heartland Votes
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland

Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.

Some locations have received more than 5 inches of rain since midnight on Friday, August 4.

The following are reports of closed roads because of flooding:

Missouri

Cape Giradeau County

  • Route N north and south of Delta

Madison County

  • Route V south of Cornwall

Kentucky

Fulton County

  • KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length
  • KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs and barricades posted
  • KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce
  • KY 125 is blocked by floodwaters at the edge of the City of Hickman Roadways are flooded in locations too numerous to list.

