First Alert: Strong storms, heavy rain with flash flooding likely this morning

Flash flooding will be the primary risk for the 4th or 5th morning in a row, but hail and strong winds are also possible with storms.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another round of thunderstorms will move through the Heartland again this morning.

Strong storms and heavy downpours are likely.

A few severe storms can not be ruled out.

Flash flooding will be the primary risk for the 4th or 5th morning in a row, but hail and strong winds are also possible.

Flash flood warnings and advisories are in effect

Storms should end by late morning.

This afternoon and evening will be mainly storm-free, but warm and humid.

Most highs should be in the mid 80s to 90 degree range, but could be a bit above 90 in our southwestern counties.

Another round of storms looking possible early Saturday.

By Sunday, this pattern will be shifting as an upper trough and cold front approaches from the northwest.

This would shift the threat back to severe storms Sunday evening into Sunday night.

After this system passes, it will be slightly cooler and less humid for the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

