First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will be moving through from NW to SE this Friday morning, with strong storms and heavy downpours once again. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out (hail, strong winds) but at this point the primary risk will be flash flooding, as this will be the 4th or 5th morning in a row with locally heavy rain. Once again this should end by late morning, with a warm and humid but mainly storm-free afternoon and evening. Most highs should be in the 85 to 90 range, maybe a bit above 90 in our southwestern counties.

This repetitive pattern may carry us into the weekend….with another round of storms looking possible early Saturday. By Sunday, however, the pattern will be shifting as an upper trough and cold front approach from the northwest. This would shift the threat back to severe storms Sunday evening into Sunday night…with slightly cooler and less humid conditions behind the front for the start of next week.

