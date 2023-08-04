Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Friday night through Saturday.

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - Despite the recent heavy rain, final preparations were underway for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic.

With an election just months aways, it’ll be a chance for candidates on the ballot to get their message to voters.

Event organizers say anywhere between 10-15,000 people will be in attendance on Saturday, as two big names will take the stage.

Governor Andy Beshear is locked in a heated race for re-election, as his republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is hoping to unseat him.

Political speeches will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Cameron and Beshear aren’t the only ones set to speak, candidates for other state offices will take the stage.

Preparation continued on Friday, as the barbecue and mutton pits were put in place.

With all the rain we’ve had in the Heartland, leaders in Fancy Farm say the event will continue no matter what.

“It’s been a challenge this week as far as getting thing situated and getting everything planned and getting things into place, but as the old saying goes, ‘the show must go on,’ and so these guys have gotten the fires lit, even pouring down rain this morning they were able to get it started, start putting the coals onto the meat,” said Andy Hayden, Fancy Farm Picnic chairman.

Some events are happening on Friday night, with a one-mile fun run for kids, followed by a 5K at 7 p.m. for anyone who want to join.

