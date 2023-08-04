Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Friday night through Saturday

Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Friday night through Saturday.
Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Friday night through Saturday.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - Despite the recent heavy rain, final preparations were underway for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic.

With an election just months aways, it’ll be a chance for candidates on the ballot to get their message to voters.

Event organizers say anywhere between 10-15,000 people will be in attendance on Saturday, as two big names will take the stage.

Governor Andy Beshear is locked in a heated race for re-election, as his republican challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is hoping to unseat him.

Political speeches will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Cameron and Beshear aren’t the only ones set to speak, candidates for other state offices will take the stage.

Preparation continued on Friday, as the barbecue and mutton pits were put in place.

With all the rain we’ve had in the Heartland, leaders in Fancy Farm say the event will continue no matter what.

“It’s been a challenge this week as far as getting thing situated and getting everything planned and getting things into place, but as the old saying goes, ‘the show must go on,’ and so these guys have gotten the fires lit, even pouring down rain this morning they were able to get it started, start putting the coals onto the meat,” said Andy Hayden, Fancy Farm Picnic chairman.

Some events are happening on Friday night, with a one-mile fun run for kids, followed by a 5K at 7 p.m. for anyone who want to join.

The full list of events for this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield police found three people with...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver

Latest News

For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains has inundated roads in Sikeston. This is...
Flooded streets reported in Sikeston after new round of heavy rains
The free event will take place at Big Spring at Ozark Riverways on Saturday, August 12, from...
Ozark Riverways to host Perseid meteor shower viewing
Water covered The Complex in Sikeston on Friday, August 4.
Back-to-back days of storms leads to flooding in Sikeston
The Heartland is again recovering from flash flooding
Flash flooding in Sikeston