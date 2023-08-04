Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - A months-long drug investigation near Lake of the Ozarks leads to the arrest of a man and woman from the Kansas City area.

According to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for two campers and two vehicles in the Camp Bagnell area outside of Eldon, Mo.

The news release says Miller County deputies and detectives from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force seized approximately 146 grams of cocaine, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with psilocybin mushrooms, four pistols, an an unregistered firearms suppressor. They also located explosive devices, drug scales and cash.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Henik, 44, and Cherie Henik, 43, both of Independence, Mo., were arrested on various drug charges.

Jonathan Henik is jailed on felony charges of drug possession, trafficking, and delivery, plus unlawful possession of a firearm. Cherie Henik is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

