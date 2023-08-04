Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.(Miller County, Mo. Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - A months-long drug investigation near Lake of the Ozarks leads to the arrest of a man and woman from the Kansas City area.

According to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for two campers and two vehicles in the Camp Bagnell area outside of Eldon, Mo.

The news release says Miller County deputies and detectives from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force seized approximately 146 grams of cocaine, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with psilocybin mushrooms, four pistols, an an unregistered firearms suppressor. They also located explosive devices, drug scales and cash.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Henik, 44, and Cherie Henik, 43, both of Independence, Mo., were arrested on various drug charges.

Jonathan Henik is jailed on felony charges of drug possession, trafficking, and delivery, plus unlawful possession of a firearm. Cherie Henik is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
James Blakemore, 26, was arrested after Mayfield Police found three people with lift...
Man arrested after shooting at Mayfield apartment left 3 seriously injured
There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday. As well...
First Alert: Be alert for flooded roads; heat advisory in effect
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Certain back-to-school purchases will be tax free in Missouri from Friday, August 4 through...
Back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend begins in Missouri
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City
Man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/4
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Calvert City; reward up to $49K for tips leading to arrest of driver