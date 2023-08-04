Carbondale man sentenced to 18 years in connection with murder investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from January.

Keon Foulks, 20, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with an additional two years to be served consecutively for a probation violation.

According to a release from the office of Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez on Friday, August 4, Foulks was sentenced on a charge of second-degree murder.

On January 21, Carbondale police responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue for a death investigation.

Officer found the victim, 26-year-old Robert Delmore, Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Foulks was identified as the suspect and arrested the same day.

The Carbondale Police Department led the investigation and Cervantez headed the prosecution and sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.