Carbondale man sentenced to 18 years in connection with murder investigation

A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from January.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from January.

Keon Foulks, 20, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with an additional two years to be served consecutively for a probation violation.

According to a release from the office of Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez on Friday, August 4, Foulks was sentenced on a charge of second-degree murder.

On January 21, Carbondale police responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue for a death investigation.

Officer found the victim, 26-year-old Robert Delmore, Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Foulks was identified as the suspect and arrested the same day.

The Carbondale Police Department led the investigation and Cervantez headed the prosecution and sentencing.

