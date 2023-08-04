Heartland Votes
Back-to-back days of storms leads to flooding in Sikeston

Water covered The Complex in Sikeston on Friday, August 4.
Water covered The Complex in Sikeston on Friday, August 4.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains flooded roads and neighborhoods in Sikeston.

“It’s crazy,” Derick Newson told us on Friday, August 4. He lives near The Complex in Sikeston.

His street doesn’t usually see this much traffic, but with the flooding on surrounding streets, drivers need a detour. In his five years living here, he’s seen this park flood before.

”Probably like the third time, but not this bad,” he said. “This is the worst I’ve seen it.”

Water covered The Complex in Sikeston. Playgrounds, goal posts and trash cans could be seen peeking out from under the water.

“You can’t see anything so you can notice the pond right there where people usually go fishing and you can’t see any of that,” Newson added. “There’s a track right there you can’t see any of that all there is a little portion of it.”

A little more than 4 miles away, more flooding in a construction zone.

“As the water rose, the cones that were, there were not very heavy, so they basically floated away and they weren’t marking that area that was under construction,” Captain Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety said.

Drivers just saw water, but the construction crews had removed part of the road.

”Vehicles leaving Love’s Truck Stop are actually driving off into that drop off and causing some pretty significant damage to their vehicles,” Captain Broom added.

Tires floated in the water from trucks that didn’t quite make it, while other semis parked nearby waited to get some help. However, damage didn’t stop at vehicles,

”First I noticed my garage was leaking, it tore my garage up on the inside,” Newson said.

And even though he’ll have to pay to get his garage repaired, Newson is choosing to look at the bright side.

”A month and a half ago they were needing rain so now they got it,” Newson said.

If that rain does continue into the next couple of days and causes more flooding, police say try not to drive through it. Remember the phrase turn around don’t drown.

Flash flooding in Sikeston