7 arrested, including 2 minors, after search warrant served at Dyersburg, Tenn. home; multiple guns seized

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Seven people were arrested, including two minors, after a search warrant was served at a home and guns were seized.

A 16 year old from Dyersburg is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two handguns, possession of a weapon while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana.

A 14 year old from Dyersburg is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two rifles and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Rachel Terry, 36, of Dyersburg, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon due to being under state indictment and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Travon Holder, 20, of Dyersburg, is facing a charge of simple possession of marijuana.

Stefan Jackson, 22, of Dyersburg, is facing a charge of possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Christopher Terry, 18, of Tiptonville, is facing charges of possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana.

Jaylien Kimble, 20, of Dyersburg, is facing charges of theft under $2,500 (firearm) and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

According to Dyersburg police, they served a search warrant on August 1 around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Perry Circle.

Officers seized nine firearms, including AR-15-style pistols with one being a ghost gun or un-serialized gun, body armor vest carrier, high-capacity ammunition magazines and drum magazines capable of holding 60 rounds of ammunition each.

Police say one gun was reported as being stolen out of Lauderdale County.

