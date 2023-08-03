U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requesting public comment on continued aerial pesticide application

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public comment on the possible continued aerial pesticide application.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft Environmental Assessment to analyze the effects of continued aerial pesticide application on the agriculture program and habitat management needs to control invasive species and other undesirable vegetation on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

Aerial application in the agriculture program would occur to control fungi in an emergency situation and protect crops. The growth of invasive species and other vegetation can displace native plants and alter fish and wildlife habitats. This affects the Refuge’s biological integrity, diversity, wildfire risk, and environmental health.

The Refuge is considering two alternatives. Either the continued use of aerial pesticide applications or no aerial pesticide applications being used. The comment period for the draft EA runs from August 2 to September 1.

Comments can be submitted via email to craborchard@fws.gov. Handwritten comments can be dropped off at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center desk in Marion during open hours.

