Two SEMO students make 2023 Buch Buchanan award watch list

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Southeast Missouri State University students are among 35 players who made the 2023 Buch Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List.

SEMO junior inside linebacker, Bruce Norman, and graduate defensive back, Lawrence Johnson, are among those added to the watch list.

Norman, who is from Jackson, Mo., was a finalist for the award in 2022. Johnson, who is from St. Louis, has made the watch list for the first time in his career.

The Buchanan Award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

