Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Teen charged in shooting that left one dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis

Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen dead and 11 other teens wounded in downtown St. Louis over the weekend(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a teen dead and 11 others injured in downtown St. Louis in June.

The suspect was taken into custody in Bellefontaine Neighbors Wednesday and taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility. He is charged with first-degree assault.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 14th and Washington around 1:00 a.m. on June 18. Makao Moore, 17, was killed. One of those injured was trampled by teens who were running from the shooting, and the other 10 victims who survived were shot.

In June, police released a photo of five people they were searching for in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash
The Du Quoin State Fair has finalized its 2023 Grandstand lineup.
Du Quoin State Fair announces complete 2023 Grandstand lineup; includes Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Reward up to $42,500 for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City

Latest News

Geno Hess is among 35 players named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason...
Geno Hess named to 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill today to establish a new program that...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Farm to Foodbank Program in Illinois
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day on August...
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day
35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett, Mo. has been sentenced to serve over 130 months in...
Kennett man sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison
Shania Davis, of University Park, Ill., was one of 50 students attending the month-long...
SIU incoming freshman wins free fall tuition through scholars program