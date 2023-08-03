St. Francois State Park closed due to flooding; campsites closed through Mon.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Francois State Park is closed due to flooding.

According to Missouri State Parks Facebook page, park campsites will not be available until Monday, August 7.

In addition, they say the campground at Meramec State Park is also closed until further notice.

If you made a reservation, they say you will be contacted about cancellations.

