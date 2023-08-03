Southern Illinois Football begins practice for 2023 season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois football team held their first practice ahead of the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The Salukis were forced to find a new defensive coordinator on Tuesday when D.J. Vokolek resigned. Assistant head coach Antonio James was moved into the role. Even with the last second change, SIU head coach Nick Hill said he won’t lose any sleep over it because of the confidence he has in James.

“If I didn’t think there was a guy that could step into that role, I might be a little bit nervous. But really I’m not,” said Hill. “Antonio is a really smart guy that will have these guys ready to play.”

Southern Illinois returns seven starters on offense, including sixth-year quarterback Nic Baker, and five starters on defense. They were picked No. 5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.

The Salukis begin their season on Sept. 2 at home against Austin Peay.

