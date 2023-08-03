Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Southern Illinois Football begins practice for 2023 season

SIU Football holds first practice of 2023 season.
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois football team held their first practice ahead of the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The Salukis were forced to find a new defensive coordinator on Tuesday when D.J. Vokolek resigned. Assistant head coach Antonio James was moved into the role. Even with the last second change, SIU head coach Nick Hill said he won’t lose any sleep over it because of the confidence he has in James.

“If I didn’t think there was a guy that could step into that role, I might be a little bit nervous. But really I’m not,” said Hill. “Antonio is a really smart guy that will have these guys ready to play.”

Southern Illinois returns seven starters on offense, including sixth-year quarterback Nic Baker, and five starters on defense. They were picked No. 5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.

The Salukis begin their season on Sept. 2 at home against Austin Peay.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
$30K reward now offered for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash

Latest News

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent gets ready to take a snap.
SEMO Football begins practice for 2023 season
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with a fan after winning an NCAA college...
After years of construction, Mizzou opens $33 million football facility
Johnson dunks the ball during the OVC Tournament with SEMO.
Former SEMO basketball player Nate Johnson signs professional contract in Portugal
The Redhawks post for a group picture during the Block Party.
SEMO men’s basketball holds third annual Cement Your Legacy Block Party