Sonographer contracted by Ill. Dept. of Corrections accused of sexual abuse

HILLSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A sonographer contracted by the Illinois Department of Corrections is accused of criminal sexual abuse.

James Dawson, 66, of Hillsboro, Ill., was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and criminal sexual abuse.

According to Illinois State Police, the investigation began on July 13, 2022. They say Dawson was a sonographer contracted by IDOC to perform sonograms on individuals in custody throughout the state of Illinois.

His charges involve seven separate victims.

After a year-long investigation, Dawson was arrested on August 1.

He was taken to a Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a Fulton County warrant with a $50,000 bond and a Johnson County warrant with a $4,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP District II at 217-206-0449.

