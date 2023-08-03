Some roads in Fulton Co., Ky. closed due to flooding

Heartland Votes
Some roads in Fulton County are closed due to flooding Thursday morning, August 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Some roads in Fulton County are closed due to flooding Thursday morning, August 3.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as of 1:20 p.m., the water in Hickman receded where 5.5 inches of rain was reported that morning.

The KYTC Fulton County Highway Maintenance crew removed a downed tree and worked through the morning to remove debris that washed onto roadways.

As of Thursday afternoon, KYTC reported:

  • KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length
  • KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs and barricades posted
  • KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce

A flood watch for the area was extended to noon on Friday, Aug. 4.

