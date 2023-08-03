SIU incoming freshman wins free fall tuition through scholars program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman won free tuition for the fall semester through the Bryson Future Scholars Program.

According to a news release from SIUC, Shania Davis, of University Park, Ill., was one of 50 students attending the month-long Exploratory Student Advisement program for incoming freshmen in July and the first to receive a scholarship.

Jeff McGoy, program director, said in the release program counselors made the selection based on academics, behavior, improvement and financial need.

Davis said she was thrilled to be chosen.

“I was flattered,” she said in the news release. “Deep inside, I knew I was up for the challenge to win the tuition, but there were so many brilliant students. However, winning was a godsend. I didn’t know anyone else’s story, but God knew mine and knew I had the potential and the courage, and I’m so happy I won it!”

According to the release, Davis is a first-generation college student who plans to major in radiologic sciences with a specialization in diagnostic medical sonography.

In addition to focusing on her studies and extracurricular activities at SIU, they say she’s also going to be building her side business, Styled by Nia Kalon.

